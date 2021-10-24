Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has urged Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, to apologise to Kenyans after he said members of the Kikuyu community will be treated as outsiders if Raila Odinga forms the next government in 2022.

Junet, who spoke during Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting in Nyamira County on Friday, said Raila’s government will be formed by people from Nyanza and Mt Kenya people will be treated as visitors.

“Next government will be of the Nyanza region, Mutahi, you will come to Nyanza as visitors,” Junet said.

Commenting about Junet’s choice of words, Kabando urged the ODM lawmaker to apologise since it may damage Raila Odinga’s presidential credentials in 2022.

“Junet it’s not #Kenyamoja when you are making careless statements that incite animosity, hate.

“You’re the closest politician to @RailaOdingaso you’d know your careless jest only cause alienation, doubts and revives fears.

“Just accept liability and APOLOGISE. Cc: @DennisOnyangoGM,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST