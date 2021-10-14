Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has revealed what will happen on the morning of the election day in 2022 when Kenyans will go to the polls.

As it appears, the 2022 presidential race is between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

The two bitter political rivals have been camping in the Mt Kenya region, hoping that the vote-rich region will support their presidential bids.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Thursday, Kabando predicted that Raila Odinga will lose to the hustler nation before 6 am.

Hustler nation is a term used to refer to DP Ruto’s supporters.

“Forget NOT they still say you’re ‘múgúrúki’ “kímúndú”.

“They won’t ever trust you for they know not you.

“But they say you’re ‘aged, weak, ailing, and mellowed’ so they’ll attempt to “install” you for their gluttonous motives.

“In ensuing circumstances, you’ll lose to a ‘Hustler before 6 am,” Kabando stated.

