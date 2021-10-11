Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 11, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando Wa Kabando, has finally revealed the man he will support for president in 2022 between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila and Ruto are the frontrunners for the top seat though the former is yet to declare his presidential bid officially.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Kabando hinted at supporting Ruto because of his bottom-up economic model.

Kabando said the Bottom-Up economic model is like Constituency Development Fund and Free Primary Educations which all empower ordinary Mwananchi.

Kabando said Raila Odinga‘s trickle-down economic model allows mega graft, tax evasion, multinational price-transfers, capital flight and offshore tax-havens.

“Fact is #bottomUpEconomicsKE presently reflects in devolution, CDF, FPE. It can be upscale in Tuition-Free Higher Education and UHC. #TrickleDownEconomics is top-down – mega graft, tax evasion, multinational price-transfers, capital flight, offshore tax-havens. #PandoraPapers,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

