Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has broken his long silence over the Pandora Papers expose.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

Uhuru is among a dozen world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

According to the dossier, Uhuru and his family members have 11 offshore accounts in Cayman, Maldives, The British Virgin Islands, Panama, Switzerland and even Monaco.

One of the accounts had Sh 3.1 billion according to the expose.

Commenting about the saga, Kabando urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to apologise to Kenyans for stashing billions abroad when many Kenyans are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment and hunger.

He also told the President to return all the billions he has hidden abroad to Kenya.

“As MP I told my party Leader & President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta only the TRUTH. God is my irrevocable witness.

“My confidants & colleagues knew it. But evil fear rules us. Mr. PRESIDENT, Sir: don’t explain it.

“Admit mistakes. Apologise. Return those billions to our motherland Kenya,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

