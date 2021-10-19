Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has for once admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is making a lot of political gains in the Mt Kenya region.

For the last one month, Raila, 76, has been camping in the vote-rich region popularising his presidential bid through Azimio La Umoja meetings.

On Monday, Raila took his campaigns to Meru County where he was welcomed by huge crowds in Maua, Meru town and at Meru University.

Commenting about Raila Odinga‘s historic welcome in Meru, Kabando, who was one of those campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto in Mt Kenya region, said Raila may be the next Commander in Chief going by the reception he got in Meru county.

“10 months to Elections. Recently privileged to meet/consult @WilliamsRuto@DrMukhisaKituyi@ReubenKigame@RailaOdinga. 1 day in politics = eternity. Even w/ Ruto’s energetic campaigns, a Raila Presidency is increasingly becoming a possibility. QUESTION: Who will win + end Graft?,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST