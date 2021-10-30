Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has confirmed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, are in the last stages of registering a new party that the latter will use to contest for the presidency in 2022.

Uhuru, who is Jubilee Party leader, and Raila, who is Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, are said to have discussed the new name of their formidable alliance that will probably form the next government in 2022.

Speaking on Saturday, Junet, who is a close confidant of Raila Odinga, confirmed that the new alliance is on the offing and it is just a matter of time before it is made public.

Junet said Uhuru and Raila are planning to use Azimio La Umoja as the official name of their new alliance.

He said the name has been reserved at the Registrar of Political Parties and Raila will make it known to the public when he returns to the country from Dubai.

Raila is in Dubai for an infrastructure meeting since he is the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST