Friday, 22 October 2021 – Cheryl Murgor and her sister, Stephanie, are the talk of social media after they were involved in an altercation with the Ndichu brothers at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

It’s alleged that the twin brothers assaulted the two sisters, who are related to prominent lawyer Philip Murgor after they turned down their advances.

Cheryl and Stephanie are very beautiful ladies and that’s why Eddie and his brother Paul couldn’t hold their thirst.

Here are photos of the beautiful sisters.

Cheryl Murgor- She is a former hostess at Kenya Airways and a fashion designer.

Stephanie Murgor- She is also a fashion designer.

