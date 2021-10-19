Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Core Network Roaming Engineer Rotation

We are pleased to announce the following Job Rotation Opportunity in the Converged Service Operations Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to Manager, Roaming, the position holder will Provide second line maintenance support & solving more complex problems in ROAMING escalated from first line teams.

Key Responsibilities

On callout for 24 hours daily as per callout rota

Quality of Service Management through tracking and trending of Roaming service KPIs and initiating corrective actions on any deviations

Develop tools for automation and speed up the maintenance process.

Perform system upgrades and major reconfiguration

Escalate issues and problems to roaming partners, IPX/GRX carriers, voice carriers and other vendors and follow up

Coordinate IREG Activities with other operators’ IREG/Network Engineers, schedule and perform the tests

Analysis of all roaming NE logs and routine maintenance tasks.

Roaming Database audit on the network elements

Clearance of faults from 1 st Line maintenance team Escalated to Core Network Support.

Line maintenance team Escalated to Core Network Support. All roaming Network elements & new Technologies.

Configuration changes on Network elements, hardware and software configuration changes and upgrades.

Perform International Roaming Expert Group (IREG) testing

Support Roaming partners in performing IREG tests

Qualifications

Degree in Telecoms engineering/electrical & electronics engineering/IT.

5 years working experience in Telecommunications with at least 2 years’ experience in GSM core environment.

Analytical & problem-solving skills when handling faults.

Must be able to work without supervision & meet tight deadlines/schedules.

Presentation skills required occasionally when initiating the use of new procedures & long-term Network fault solutions.

Proactive & self-motivated

Good public relations, communication & interpersonal skills when coordinating with contractor /other departments roaming partners & suppliers. & suppliers.\

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

CVM Data Engineer

We are pleased to announce the following Position in the Digital IT Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.Brief Description

Reporting to Big Data & CVM lead, The data engineer will design, build and deliver on the big data platform which will serve as Safaricom’s single source of truth. The platform will be used to continuously deliver on Safaricom’s overall data analytics strategy

Key Responsibilities

Design, architect and build solutions and tools for the big data platform

Mediate and coordinates resolution of software project deliverables using agile methodology

Develop pipelines to ingest data into the big data platform based on business demands and use cases

Develop analytical platforms that will be used to avail data to end users for exploration, advanced analytics and visualizations for day-to-day business reporting

Provide guidance and advise to technology teams on the best use of latest technologies and designs to deliver a best-in-class platform in the most cost-effective way

Develop automated monitoring solutions to be handed over to support teams to run and operate the platform efficiently

Automate and productionize data science models on the big data engineering platform

Qualifications

BS or MS in computer science or equivalent practical experience

At least 2-3 years of coding experience in a non-university setting.

Experience in Object Oriented development

Proficient understanding of distributed computing principles

Experience in collecting, storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data.

Experience with building stream-processing systems, using solutions such as Storm or Spark-Streaming

Experience with various messaging systems, such as Kafka or RabbitMQ

Experience with NoSQL databases, such as HBase, Cassandra, MongoDB

Understanding of big data technologies: Cloudera/MapR/Hortonworks

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

CVM DevOps Engineer

We are pleased to announce the following Position in the Digital IT Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.Brief Description

Reporting to CVM Operations Lead, the CVM DevOps Engineer will Develop and support of CVM Platforms. Responsible for availability, performance, change management, security and capacity planning of CVM Platforms.

Responsibilities

Providing operations level support including 2 nd and 3 rd level support for the CVM platforms.

and 3 level support for the CVM platforms. Building software to help operations and support teams. This entails proactively building and implementing services, including end to end monitoring, scripting and automation, modern tooling and maintenance software.

Creating prototypes, designing and building modules and solutions in an iterative agile cycle, develop, maintain, and optimize the business outcome

Estimating user and technical stories, designing and developing code, writing and executing unit and integration tests, and supporting testing of deliverables against user and technical story acceptance tests

Performing peer reviews, collaborating with architects and other developers to produce “just enough” design, and ensuring that enough technical documentation and training is provided for reference and operational support

Documenting “tribal” knowledge and constant upkeep of the playbooks and runbooks to ensure teams get the information they need right when they need it.

Managing technical debt as part of daily activities

Developing and executing automation scripts and maintenance jobs

Conducting peer reviews and maintaining coding standards

Managing incidents as level two and level three support

Managing problems as level two and level three support

Estimating user and technical stories to help inform and prioritize backlog

Designing modules according to user stories, UX/UI designs, and technical stories

Developing solutions according to module designs and deploy using delivery pipeline.

Developing and execute unit and integration tests; support testing against user and technical story acceptance tests

Reviewing design and architecture to guarantee service availability, performance and resilience

Resolution of Incidents, providing RCA and recommendations to improve SLA.

Responsible for ensuring availability of CVM Platform.

Qualifications

BS or MS in computer science or equivalent practical experience

At least 2-3 years of coding experience.

Experience in at least 1 programming language. Java, C#, Python, Spring Boot.

Experience with SQL databases, such as Oracle, MySQL, Postgres.

Knowledge of cloud technologies. AWS, GCP, Azure.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

CVM Development Engineer

We are pleased to announce the following Position in the Digital IT Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.Brief Description

Reporting to CVM Architecture & Design Tech Lead, the CVM Development Engineer will design, build and support the CVM platform. This role will be responsible for technical delivery CVM platforms which drive customer engagement.

Responsibilities

Build capabilities of CVM Platform through Systems integration and development.

Configure integration with external API through REST, SOAP, Kafka.

Develop CVM data mart. Build ETL jobs to extract and load data into CVM Data mart.

Develop analytics around CVM Campaigns.

Conduct architectural reviews of CVM ecosystem and ensure that design is best in class.

Conduct business analysis to define user requirements for CVM campaigns and translate them into a technical solution.

Prepare SIT test cases based on the campaign design requirements.

Collaboration with colleagues to implement technical designs

Develop software solutions by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.

Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development and proposed solutions

Document and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code

Improve operations by conducting systems analysis; recommending changes in policies and procedures

Update job knowledge by studying state-of-the-art development tools, programming techniques and computing equipment; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations

Protect operations by keeping information confidential

Provide information by collecting, analyzing and summarizing development and service issues

Accomplish engineering and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

Qualifications

BS or MS in computer science or equivalent practical experience

At least 2-3 years of coding experience.

Experience in at least 1 programming language. Java, C#, Python, Spring Boot.

Experience with SQL databases, such as Oracle, MySQL, Postgres.

Knowledge of cloud technologies.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

IP Planning Engineer

We are pleased to announce the following Position in the IT Network Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to Principal Engineer: IP Planning, the planning engineer, will Provide support to the IP planning team in the following network domains (IP-NGN, FTTH and Enterprise (TES)). The key responsibilities include IPNGN Network rollout, IPV6 rollout, Network automation, Enterprise network upgrade, BNG rollout and solution design.

Responsibilities

IPNGN network design & rollout;

Enterprise Network design & rollout;

FTTH network design & rollout;

Performing IPV4/IPV6 planning and rollout;

Performing regular performance tools installation;

Vendor engagements for better solutions and support;

Support prove of concept (POC) for evolving technologies , Segment routing ,SDN, Network

Automation, carrier grade Ethernet;

Work closely with IP support teams and other external parties;

Ensure project delivery timelines;

Support data Center network planning and deployments

Performing Network acceptance according to agreed Guidelines and checklist

Qualifications

Degree in Electrical, Electronics, Telecommunication Engineering, IT or related field;

Work Experience of 3 years’ with specialized role in a busy telecommunications environment

Involved in installations /commissioning and maintenance;

Strong IP skills, certification CCIE will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here