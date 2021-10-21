Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning Specialist

The incumbent will assist the Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) technical lead in the design and implementation of the program’s MEL plan and in tracking of progress data, reporting & undertaking the knowledge management activities for the program. S/he will support in the development of the necessary data collection tools and oversee the timely delivery of the baseline, midline and other surveys for the program. This position will report to the Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Lead.

Responsibilities

Support in the development and implementation of the program’s Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) plan;

Support the MEL Lead in the development and execution of the knowledge management strategy and dissemination materials for the program;

Collect and organize data-calls to the relevant programmatic teams to solicit information on progress of project activities and service delivery projects;

Strengthen the capacity of the program staff including those of the sub grantees on Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning;

Support the MEL Lead in ensuring data quality through regular quality control reviews and Data Quality Audits (DQAS);

Support in the design and delivery of rigorous baseline, midline and other specialized assessments of technical activities to determine efficacy of proposed interventions and measure program impact;

Provide support to the technical teams in the development of activity indicators & targets and further track progress on both the quantitative & qualitative of the agreed upon indicators;

Work with the technical teams to develop appropriate MEL plans and intervention logic for the various key activities for the program

Conduct periodic participatory MEL for the program field activities to measure both quantitative and qualitative impact.

Support the MEL Lead in the development of quality (quarterly and annual) reports for the program

Qualifications

A degree in a social science, Statistics, Monitoring & Evaluation or related fields. Masters degree in relevant field will be a definite advantage.

At least 5 years working experience in a Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning, and research environments.

Experience in developing MEL frameworks and plans and MEL indicators.

Experience designing and leading trainings on MEL for program teams, partners and government officials.

Experience in Collaborating, Learning and Adapting (CLA) & other knowledge management practices

Proficiency in MS Office applications i.e., word, excel, PowerPoint, MS Project, Outlook and statistical packages

Qualitative and/or quantitative digital data management skills including GIS Mapping

Good written and verbal communication and strong report writing skills

How to Apply

Apply here

Communication and Outreach Manager

Communications and Outreach Manager will oversee and manage all areas of project communications and reporting. He or she will oversee the program communications and branding strategy, and ensure that all communications platforms comply with USAID regulations and contractual requirements and are delivered on time. This position will report directly to the Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Lead.

Responsibilities

Take lead in preparing the Communication and Branding Strategy for the program in close liaison with the MEL Lead, the Chief of Party and USAID team.

Take lead in preparing external communications materials, including media campaigns, project success stories, and other communications products for dissemination to project stakeholders, beneficiaries, and partners.

Build the capacity of the program staff in developing content from project activities.

Integrate, edit, and finalize program communications products, including draft written materials, success stories, press releases, and regular reporting requirements (monthly, quarterly etc.)

Maintain and develop content for the project’s website in coordination with the IT team and USAID team

Work with program staff to develop and produce marketing, outreach, and materials for events.

Manage and store all documents and reports in the agreed reporting system for the program

Serve as liaison with media groups to cover specific and relevant project activities, such as opening and closing ceremonies further serve as the point of contact for local media inquiries.

Provide quality assurance on USAID branding and marking.

Liaise with relevant stakeholders, including institutional and private sector partners, to increase program visibility and maximize coordination.

Monitor press coverage—including news wires, local newspapers, television and radio.

Coordinate on-demand information for USAID or other stakeholders.

Represent the Western Kenya Water program at events and meetings as required.

Qualifications

Degree in communication, journalism, public relations or equivalent qualification. Master’s degree qualification in relevant field a definite advantage.

At least 7 years’ relevant experience, with demonstrated working exposure in development communication. At least 2 years in a managerial position.

Demonstrated competencies in development of products such as communication materials, documentation and publication (including web-based documentation) in program implementation

Knowledge of computer systems and applications, especially those related to interactive digital media

Advanced level of proficiency in publishing software and MS Office applications i.e. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Project, Outlook, etc.

Strong communication skills, both interpersonal and written, to fulfill the technical and managerial responsibilities proposed.

Previous experience and knowledge management for USAID or other international donor-funded programs desired.

How to Apply

Apply here