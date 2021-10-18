Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son, Jimmy Kibaki, could be on the ballot in next year’s General Elections.

Jimmy, who currently is the deputy party leader of The New Democrats (TND), is said to be in the presidential race come August 2022.

According to TND Party National Chairman, Thuo Mathenge, who spoke to the press on Saturday, talks to have Jimmy vie were at an advanced stage.

“I would like to state that TND is on the advanced stage of having Jimmy Kibaki as our presidential candidate in 2022.”

“Being our deputy party leader, he is equal to tasks ahead of delivering the country from bad leadership and end corruption,” Thuo Mathenge mentioned.

According to Thuo Mathenge, the TND party will redefine the country’s political landscape.

“The New Democrats Party is a Kenyan political party founded to give Kenya a new, alternative, and people-centered leadership that ensures positive governance in the spirit of the new constitutional dispensation,” Thuo added.

Jimmy Kibaki was announced as The New Democrats Party Deputy Party leader on August 27.

In 2020, TND won the by-election in Lakeview ward in Naivasha defeating Jubilee and UDA.

After President Kibaki retired, it was expected that Jimmy would follow in his father’s footsteps and run for an elective position.

However, Jimmy has maintained a low profile, avoiding active politics at all costs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST