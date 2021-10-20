Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Two women who were physically assaulted by Janet Mbugua’s estranged husband, Eddie Ndichu, and his twin brother, Paul Ndichu, for refusing to sleep with them at a city hotel have finally taken action.

The two recorded statements at Akilla Police Station in Nairobi on Tuesday over the incident that occurred at Ole-Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, over the weekend.

The women, who recorded different statements, have, however, refused to delve deeper into the matter stating they want the police to conclude with the investigations before they can issue a statement.

The police from Akilla Police Station have confirmed receiving the filed report.

One report was recorded on assault and the other on the damaged property.

The reports have since been forwarded to Lang’ata Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) and the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for further investigations.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had urged the two women to officially record statements to the police to allow for the Ndichu brothers to be arrested.

This comes as one of the brothers, Eddie, issued a statement regarding the matter.

He stated that he has taken a step back from his duties to allow a proper probe to be done.

“For now I have taken some time off to reflect on this embarrassing and unfortunate situation and will cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure a speedy conclusion of the matter,” the statement read in part.

Eddie has since stepped down from his position as a board member of the Association of Fintechs in Kenya (AFIK) just hours after some of the investors pulled out their millions from the firm due to the unbecoming behaviours of the Ndichu brothers.

