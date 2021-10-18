Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 October 2021 – Janet Mbugua’s husband Eddie Ndichu and his twin brother Paul are on the spot after they assaulted ladies at Ole Sereni Hotel over the weekend.

According to information shared by activist Boniface Mwangi, the twin brothers, whose appetite for beautiful women is well known, caused chaos after the ladies turned down their advances.

Paul reportedly strangled one of the ladies during the incident.

His brother Eddie also assaulted the victim’s boyfriend when he intervened.

They then bragged that they are well-connected and threatened to shoot the victims and ruin their lives.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down.

“They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives.

“My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read a DM sent to Boniface Mwangi.

Here’s a video of the altercation.

