Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Janet Mbugu’s skirt-chasing husband, Eddie Ndichu, and his twin brother, Paul Ndichu, are in trouble over last weekend’s incident at a City Hotel.

This is after it emerged that the two ladies they assaulted at Ole Sereni Hotel for refusing their insatiable sexual advances are the nieces of Senior Counsel Philip Murgor.

Sheryl Murgor and Stephanie Murgor have since recorded statements at the police over the assault by the spoilt Ndichu twins

Speaking yesterday, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor called upon the Inspector General of police, Hillary Mutyambai to speed up investigations into the matter and arrest the two criminals as soon as possible.

He demanded that Mutyambai assign a special team at the police headquarters to handle the case involving his nieces Sheryl Murgor and Stephanie Murgor.

The lawyer remarked that he wants the case dealt with by a special team as soon as possible expressing fears that Kenya has a history of cases taking too long before conclusion.

“We are asking the Inspector General, and we emphasize the Inspector General, not the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, to take action as he promised.

“And that does not mean that we have no confidence in everyone at the DCI.

“The IG has stood up, and taken a step. We hold in to his commitment,” Murgor noted.

IG Mutyambai had earlier assured that the incident shall be fully investigated, but Murgor has maintained that he has to blow the whistle before there is interference in the matter.

“The IG Mr. Hillary Mutyambai has given an assurance that the incident will be fully investigated.

“On our part, due to the alleged influence and power the perpetrators are supposed to wield, we demand that the IG assigns the investigation to a special team at the police headquarters,” the lawyer stated.

