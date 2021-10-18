Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Media personality Janet Mbugua has issued a statement after her husband, Eddie Ndichu, and his twin brother, Paul, were caught on camera assaulting two ladies at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Eddie and Paul are seen engaging in a scuffle with two ladies and a man.

According to sources, the two brothers went bonkers after the ladies turned down their advances.

“Yesterday, my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives,” One of the victims is quoted saying.

She added: “They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives.

“My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,”

Reacting to the incident, Janet, who has two kids with Eddie, strongly condemned the behavior and called for justice to prevail.

Taking to Twitter, the former Citizen TV ancho wrote:

“I am saddened by increasing incidents of Gender-Based Violence(GBV).

“Over the last decade, I have joined my voice in efforts to #EndGBV. I condemn all forms of GBV irrespective of who is involved and will continue to speak out against it.

“We have laws in Kenya and justice must prevail,”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Janet’s marriage with Eddie hit a snag and she’s already filed for divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.