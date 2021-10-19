Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Janet Mbugua, had been suffering in silence before she decided to walk out of her abusive marriage with Eddie Ndichu last year.

According to a person close to the popular media personality, she fell into depression at some point because of her abusive husband and even went for therapy.

Eddie was reportedly battering her but she decided to suffer in silence simply because she wanted to protect her image.

Janet’s friend, who sought anonymity while speaking to Edgar Obare, described her ex-husband as a narcissist.

The friend also revealed that the former Citizen TV anchor is not ready to speak about her failed marriage in public because she fears being trolled.

Janet and her ex-husband are currently co-parenting after parting ways last year.

Here’s information shared by Edgar Obare concerning Janet Mbugua’s flopped marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.