Tuesday, October 19, 2021 -Janet Mbugua’s ex-husband, Eddie Ndichu, cheated on her with multiple women when she was pregnant with their second child.

According to sources, she once busted him with another woman in their matrimonial home.

Besides cheating on her, he used to assault her and at times, she would miss business meetings after sustaining injuries.

A source close to Janet Mbugua whispered to Edgar Obare that she tried her best to salvage her marriage but she gave up after falling into depression.

Eddie’s brother, Paul, has also parted ways with his wife, who is a senior manager at Safaricom, over infidelity.

Here’s what Edgar Obare posted on his BNN page.

