Monday, 04 October 2021 – Kiss 100 presenter, Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, has for the first time revealed that he sold all his luxurious cars a few months ago.

Speaking in an interview with a popular Youtuber, Jalas said that he drives only hired cars.

“Mimi sina gari, sina gari hata moja, siku hizi nahire tu, gari niliuza zote,” he said.

Jalang’o revealed that he decided to sell his cars and invest the money elsewhere because cars always depreciate.

“Kama naweza pewa ya kuhire, why would I have mine.

“Si unajua gari ni kitu inadepreciate, nunua shamba wachana na gari,” he added.

He further said that it is very expensive to maintain a car and that’s why he is not planning to buy one anytime soon.

“Gari ni kama msichana, leo inataka mechanic, kesho polisi amekushika, kesho imepata accident,” he added.

He used the proceeds from the sale of his luxurious vehicles on other viable investments.

Jalang’o was a proud owner of 6 high-end cars that include a V8, Overfinch Range Rover, Mercedes SLK, Mercedes V-Class and a Discovery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.