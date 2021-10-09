Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – A photo of former Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, visiting Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria at the Karen Hospital, where he has been admitted since September 27 has caused murmurs on social media.

The faded TV girl was rocking a short dress that exposed her thighs.

Netizens are making fun of the viral photo, claiming that the ailing MP was salivating at her juicy thighs.

Kuria is admitted at the Karen hospital after an electric warm mat left him with severe burn injuries on his feet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.