Thursday, 07 October 2021 – This viral clip shows the moment two thugs who were riding on a motorbike were run over by a speeding car while they were robbing a couple at gunpoint.

The notorious thugs accosted the couple and brandished a gun, not knowing that a motorist who had spotted them robbing pedestrians on the same road was trailing them.

The daring motorist run over the two miscreants and sped away, leaving them with injuries.

The frightened couple managed to escape, thanks to the motorist who saved them from the gun-totting thugs.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.