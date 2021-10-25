Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has urged Kenyans their votes will not count next year because it is the ‘deep state’ that will decide who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.’

In an interview, Atwoli said before 2022, the ‘deep state’ will meet the candidate they want to succeed Uhuru and that candidate will win without the help of voters.

“The deep state knows who is going to be President before the rest of us voters and this will seek an early appointment with the person,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli also hinted that the ‘deep state’ may support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because he is a performer, a liberator and a democrat.

The veteran leader also poured cold water on Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, saying he is wasting his time and energy because the ‘deep state’ has already chosen the fifth President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST