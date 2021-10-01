Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has urged Kenyans to start preparing for Raila Odinga’s presidency after the exit of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking on Thursday, after Raila Odinga held successful rallies in the Mt Kenya region last weekend, Murathe said it is only a fool who doesn’t believe Jakom is the next President after Uhuru.

“It is something we have been saying all along but it appears some people think that we are joking.

“Watch this space to see for yourselves how the events are going to unfold,” Murathe said.

Murathe further said that the current happenings where Raila has been endorsed by top Mt Kenya leaders indicate that his prophecy has come to pass.

Last year, Murathe, who is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, urged Kenyans to start preparing for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022, which he termed as the ‘Mandela moment’.

“We want a Mandela moment in 2022,” Murathe told a local daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST