Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has come to the defense of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is accused of hiding billions in offshore accounts.

In an expose done by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed ‘Pandora Papers’, Uhuru was accused of siphoning millions of dollars from Kenya and stashing it in offshore accounts in Cayman, the British Virgin Islands and Panama.

Commenting on the expose on Tuesday, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, said there is no problem with having an offshore account.

Ledama who was elected on the ODM party ticket said it is not a crime to have an offshore account as propagated by the Kenyatta critics.

According to him, that is just a drop in the ocean considering a lot of Kenyans, including prominent people, have accounts in different countries, Mauritius being one of them.

“I personally know a lot of Kenyans, including very prominent people, who have accounts in different countries; Mauritius is one of them,” Ole Kina stated.

