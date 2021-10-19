Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is likely to field ANC Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as the Jubilee candidate for the much anticipated 2022 presidential contest.

This was revealed by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who opened up on Jubilee’s plans going into elections.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Sakaja hinted that Mudavadi could be fronted by Jubilee Party as its presidential flagbearer.

According to Sakaja, the ANC party boss is open to talks and that it was too early to rule out anything in politics.

“You know, Musalia could end up being the Jubilee candidate, or maybe we will forge ties with someone else. People say, politics is not definite,” he chided.

The defunct National Alliance (TNA) Party Chairman added that between now and 2022, many alliances will be formed.

Besides, he noted that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) could decide to go for the top seat or forge an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto or Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Sakaja also stated that he would not be running for governor under ANC, explaining that he only supports the former Vice President as an individual but was still a member of the ruling Jubilee party.

“No, I will not run under the ANC. When the time comes, we will know what parties will be there, but currently, Jubilee is my party, I have not left,” Sakaja stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST