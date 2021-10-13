Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – Here’s a viral photo of a heavily built Ugandan man helping a well-endowed woman with a juicy derriere to cross a flooded street, following a heavy downpour in Kampala.
He lifted her like a baby and held her delicious derriere carefully, sparking reactions on social media.
Is he a real gentleman or just another hyena taking advantage of the situation?
Here’s the photo.
