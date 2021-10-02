Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, has broken his silence on the unexpected appointment of former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba as the Director-General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Addressing the press yesterday, Chebukati stated that he was taken by surprise by Chiloba’s appointment as the Director-General of the agency.

He told the members of the press that he had no prior knowledge that Chiloba was set to land the lucrative government job but only heard of it through media publications.

However, he extended an olive branch to Chiloba, following their earlier fallout, maintaining that the commission is ready to collaborate with him to ensure that the 2022 general election is a success.

“The circumstances under which he left are in the public domain and as a commission, we have also read in the papers like you that he was competitively recruited and all I can say is that we wish him well in his new assignment,” Chebukati stated.

Chiloba was once at the forefront of IEBC as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) but was suspended by Chebukati in July 2020 over unspecified procurement issues.

He had been under tremendous pressure from the National Super Alliance (NASA) to resign after allegedly orchestrating the rigging of Raila Odinga in 2017.

Chiloba will play a crucial role in the 2022 General Election.

His main role will be to ensure that all polling stations are connected to a 3G or 4G network to guarantee election results are transmitted.

