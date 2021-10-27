Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Wangui Ngirici, is weighing her options ahead of the 2022 General Election where she intends to vie for the governorship.

This is after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru officially joined Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA yesterday, a party she intends to use to defend her seat come 2022.

According to Nyeri Town MP, Ngujiri Wambugu, Ngirici, who is a diehard of Deputy President William Ruto, may be contemplating returning to Jubilee Party after her rival Anne Waiguru crossed over to UDA.

In a post on his social media page, Wambugu insinuated that Wangui Ngirici was the reason Kirinyaga county people were supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

He thus questioned what (Anne) Waiguru would do if Wangui Ngirici decides to return to the Jubilee party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Waiguru says she is in UDA because Kirinyaga people are there. Assuming she is right, Kirinyaga people are there because someone did the heavy lifting and moved them from where Waiguru was, to where she is now following them to.”

“So, If that person moves them again from where she has gone to find them; to somewhere else; will she still follow them?” Wambugu posed in reference to Ngirici who has been in the recent past considered a strong William Ruto supporter and even bigger financier of UDA party affairs.

Waiguru and Ngirici are archrivals with the Woman Rep eying Waiguru’s coveted seat and it is just a question of wait and see how the whole thing will pan out now that both of them are in the same party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST