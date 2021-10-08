Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has blasted Kikuyu billionaires, under the banner of Mount Kenya Foundation, over their recent meetings with Opposition presidential hopefuls.

Speaking during an interview, Rigathi called out the group comprised of veteran political leaders and influential business individuals for allegedly neglecting the Mt. Kenya people at their time of need.

Justifying his move to bash MFK, the outspoken lawmaker pointed out some of the problems experienced by the region’s population, especially during the pandemic period.

He decried the recent issue of Laikipia skirmishes, noting that the Mt. Kenya tycoons have remained numb.

The William Ruto-allied MP went further to pinpoint the issues of eviction during the pandemic and seizing and torching of billions of properties owned by Mt Kenya business people which the foundation failed to intervene or even address.

“The people of Mt. Kenya have had serious challenges and these people were not there.”

“We have had our goods that were seized and torched in broad daylight and the Mt Kenya Foundation never condemned or even intervened.”

“We have had the issue of demolitions in the middle of a pandemic, the Mt Kenya Foundation never met to discuss that one,” he stated.

“We have had very serious skirmishes in Laikipia where a lot of people were displaced, the Mt Kenya Foundation never met to discuss interventions.”

“When the real issues concerning Mt Kenya needed intervention, they were not available. Now they are available to meet presidential aspirants to discuss their wealth.”

However, he noted that they are free to continue meeting presidential aspirants but they should not purport to speak on behalf of the Mt. Kenya region.

