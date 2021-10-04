Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – Revered political commentator and blogger, Robert Alai, has poured cold water on the expose by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington DC that linked President Uhuru Kenyatta and six of his family members to 13 offshore companies.

The expose dubbed Pandora Papers tabled Uhuru Kenyatta’s offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth Sh 3 billion.

Documents show that a foundation called Varies was set up in 2003 in Panama, naming Mr. Kenyatta’s mother, Ngina, 88, as the first benefactor – and Uhuru as the second benefactor, who would inherit it after her death.

The purpose of the foundation and the value of its assets are unknown.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Alai, who is now an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party apologist, said the expose was conducted by lazy journalists because saying Uhuru is worth Sh 3 billion is an underestimation.

“President Uhuru and his family has wealth worth hundreds of billions in Kenya but some lazy journalist found that the most conveniently newsworthy piece is some Ksh 3.1 billion pocket change in London?

“This tanga tanga gang areally takes us for complete fools,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Tangatanga gang is a political movement spearheaded by Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST