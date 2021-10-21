Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has blasted Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, over his remarks that Deputy President William Ruto will not become president in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Gachagua said the outspoken COTU boss is entitled to his opinion and does not speak for millions of Kenyans.

“The decision on who is to become the president of Kenya will be made by the people of Kenya.

“Atwoli may have his personal opinion, which he is entitled to, but not speak for Kenyans.

“Whom does he speak for? Is he God?” Posed Rigathi.

Gachagua went on to slam Atwoli saying he is unfit to speak about matters of politics on national television without first addressing the issues faced by workers whom he is supposed to serve under his mandate.

“I have never heard the workers of Kenya give him the mandate to speak on political matters. The workers of Kenya have serious challenges which he does not articulate,” said the MP.

The legislator laughed off reports of Atwoli’s perceived political influence saying, when he (Rigathi) was still a District Officer in Kakamega, the COTU chief ran for an elective seat and could not even manage to get 1,000 votes.

“He was a candidate in a place called Khwisero and he didn’t even secure 1,000 votes.

“I don’t know what sway he has politically, many times he has been marketing Raila for the presidency and all those times he failed,” Rigathi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST