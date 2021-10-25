Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – DJ Crème and his ex-wife, Denise, met for the first time over the weekend, months after she dumped him for going broke.

According to reports, Denise left their Kericho home where they had relocated after the Covid-19 pandemic struck and came back to Nairobi with their kids.

It’s alleged that she dumped the popular deejay after she realized that he couldn’t support them like before.

She cut communication after coming back to Nairobi and denied him access to his kids.

It’s also alleged that she is currently dating a wealthy man who has been taking care of her for the past few months.

Crème has been pleading with his ex-wife to allow him to see his kids and his plea was heard this past weekend.

The excited deejay shared photos bonding with his ex-wife and kids after separating for several months.

It’s not clear whether they are planning to solve their marital woes and get back together or they have just decided to co-parent.

Here are photos that Crème posted.

