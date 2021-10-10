Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – The Communications Authority of Kenya has announced that it will be seeking to shut down e-commerce firms operating in the country without valid licenses.

The authority’s new Director-General, Ezra Chiloba, stated that the move is aimed at restoring order in the e-commerce industry and getting rid of the rogue traders.

Chiloba noted that the crackdown will also target rogue courier service providers who have been operating in the shadows.

The move will mostly affect online stores that have amassed a huge following on social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

However, CA says that the move is only aimed at weeding out fake shops that dupe Kenyans by selling substandard or non-existent products.

Chiloba stated that the CA is currently carrying out a market study in the postal and courier sub-sector in order to establish the service access gaps.

He noted that this will inform remedies and initiatives towards boosting services for consumers.

“The findings will enable the authority to take some interventions and address some of the noted challenges experienced by players and consumers of postal courier services,” Chiloba stated.

ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, directed the CA to shut down firms that have not been licensed to offer e-commerce services.

The CS noted that a number of firms took advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to start offering unlicensed courier services.

“I am calling upon the CA to enhance its enforcement interventions across the country and ensure those firms operating without licences are weeded out of the market,” he noted.

This move by the government is seen as an attempt to give a lifeline to the struggling Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK).

On Thursday last week, PCK announced it had partnered with a local company to roll out drone delivery services countrywide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST