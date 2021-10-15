Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 October 2021 -Photos of Deputy President William Ruto sharing a light moment with his official photographer, Mwangi, have impressed Netizens.

Mwangi is a self-taught photographer who started taking photos in weddings back in the village.

His passion as a village-based photographer, shooting weddings and events, enabled him to create Networks.

He later got a job at K24 and State House.

After working at State House for a while, he was kicked out because of petty politics.

Ruto employed him as his official photographer last year.

Here are photos of Mwangi goofing around with Ruto that may inspire ‘hustlers’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.