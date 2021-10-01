Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – A man from Indonesia is the talk of social media after he ‘married’ a rice cooker, an electric appliance used to make rice.

Photos of his bizarre ‘wedding’ to his beloved appliance went viral on social media and sparked a lot of reactions.

In the viral photos, he is seen dressed in wedding attire while the rice cooker dons a bride’s veil.

He decided to ‘marry’ the rice cooker because it doesn’t talk much and it cooks well.

See the viral photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.