Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 29 October 2021 – A woman and her child are lucky to be alive after they were involved in a grisly road accident.
The vehicle they were travelling in rolled several times and landed in a thicket.
However, they miraculously survived the fatal crash.
They only sustained minor injuries.
Photos shared online show the badly damaged vehicle that was reduced to scrap metal.
This is like a miracle.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>