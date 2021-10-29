Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 October 2021 – A woman and her child are lucky to be alive after they were involved in a grisly road accident.

The vehicle they were travelling in rolled several times and landed in a thicket.

However, they miraculously survived the fatal crash.

They only sustained minor injuries.

Photos shared online show the badly damaged vehicle that was reduced to scrap metal.

This is like a miracle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.