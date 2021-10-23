Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – A middle-aged Luo man identified as Gordon Kalorna Teti is over the moon after getting circumcised.

Gordon took to Facebook after going through the minor surgery and shared his joy with his followers as he gushed over his wife for encouraging him to get the cut.

He shared photos with his wife recuperating in hospital and wrote:

“My wife got me circumcised.

“Thank You Nyar Alego, you are such an influence and a force to reckon with.

“I’m a new man without the foreskin,”

In Kenya, circumcision is a rite of passage for male members of most tribes but Luos do not practice it.

See the post below that has gone viral.

