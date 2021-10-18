Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 October 2021 – The Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, has given directions after Janet Mbugua’s husband Eddie Ndichu and his brother Paul were caught on camera assaulting two ladies at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

The video, which went viral after it was shared by activist Boniface Mwangi and blogger Edgar Obare, caught the attention of the police boss after Netizens urged law enforcers to intervene and bring the two brothers to book, following the weekend incident.

Mutyambai directed the complainants to make a formal report during the Engage the IG talk on Twitter.

“This incident should be reported to the nearest police station for action,” directed the Inspector General of Police.

Eddie and his brother reportedly bribed the cops who were called in by the hotel management after they caused fracas.

They bragged that they are well-connected and threatened to shoot the victims.

We understand that the controversial twin brothers have a habit of harassing innocent Kenyans in posh hotels and high-end clubs, especially when drunk.

