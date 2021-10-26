Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has urged elected leaders in Mt Kenya to read the mood on the ground if they want to survive politically beyond the 2022 polls.

Speaking when she announced that she had dumped the Jubilee Party for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Tuesday, Waiguru said she had joined the hustler movement because that is where the Kirinyaga electorate wants her to be.

Waiguru said she consulted and was directed to join Ruto’s movement.

“The bible says when you lack wisdom you ask for it.

“I have asked for it and I have listened and checked with many members seated here,” Waiguru said.

”I have asked if it is betrayal if I moved but the message that I was given by everybody is that in politics you must be very careful to stay relevant and listen to the people,” Waiguru added.

She further asked Mt Kenya leaders to read the mood on the ground before they are sent to political oblivion during the 2022 General election.

