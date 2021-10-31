Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will issue nomination certificates to individuals who have a track record of fighting for democracy in the country.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of one Big Mic, the son of a prominent businessman by the name of Joe Adewa from Ugenya constituency in Siaya County, Orengo, who is among ODM top brass, lectured his Siaya gubernatorial opponents, Charles Owino and Nicholas Gumbo, like children.

Gumbo and Owino are vying for the Siaya Gubernatorial seat and are ODM members.

During his speech, Orengo reminded Gumbo and Owino that they should not expect any favors from the ODM party since they were not there during the swearing of Raila Odinga as People’s President in 2018.

“I have to speak politics here without mincing my words that now we are looking for power and Raila is getting support from all over the country.

“Currently, more than five governors from the larger Mt. Kenya region have thrown their weight behind Raila Amollo Odinga,” Orengo stated.

“If you go to Mombasa, you find Joho supporting Raila, if you go to Kilifi, Kingi was elected under the ticket of ODM.

“Even Oparanya is praising ODM. That is why am asking myself, the day Raila was being sworn in at Uhuru Park with the threats of him being arrested, where were all these gubernatorial aspirants then?

“Did you see them there? They cannot claim anything yet they have never contributed to such serious events.

“Even recently president Uhuru made it clear that they cannot allow thieves to take over the leadership of the country.

“If Uhuru can back Raila who are you to go against ODM? Said Orengo amidst chants from the burial attendants.

In the meantime, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga Amoth has vowed to throw his weight behind a candidate that has not been plotting for his downfall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST