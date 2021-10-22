Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has reiterated that he will not back down in his 2022 presidential bid and dismissed claims that the 2022 presidential duel is a two-horse race.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Mudavadi said he is still a force to reckon with in the 2022 presidential race and dismissed claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the two main contenders.

On whether the ‘deep state’ has endorsed Raila Odinga, Mudavadi said the deep state may have no influence in the 2022 presidential election, giving an example of Zambia where opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, defeated incumbent president Edgar Lungu.

“If the will of the people is so resolute, the ‘deep state’ may not have the influence people imagine.

“In Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu. The incumbent president, with all the state infrastructure, was voted out by the people.

“So, it can happen. It’s critical to make sure elections are free and fair. The IEBC must ensure that.

“If that happens, there will be a lot of stability. The ‘deep state’ is just amorphous,” Mudavadi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST