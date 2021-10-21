Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Renowned Senior Counsel, Phillip Murgor, has vowed to make an example out of Janet Mbugua’s immoral husband, Eddie Ndichu, and his twin brother, Paul Ndichu, for clobbering his nieces, Sheryl Murgor and Stephanie Murgor, at Ole Sereni Hotel after they turned down their advances.

Addressing the media yesterday, Murgor urged the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutbambai to speed up the investigations to allow for the arrest and arraignment of the Ndichu brothers.

He termed the matter as serious, saying the brothers will not only have to pay for the property allegedly damaged but will have to face the law as well for assault.

“The special team should ensure that the investigations are completed as soon as possible, and forwarded to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, for the Ndichu twins to be prosecuted,” an excerpt from Murgor’s statement read.

Murgor insisted that the twins must be arraigned in court, and he will ensure that they do not get away with it.

“People who assault people get the opportunity to pay and get away over and over again.

“We would like to see them in court,” the senior counsel stated.

