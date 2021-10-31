Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has declared that he is ready to accept defeat and move on if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga beats him in the 2022 presidential contest.

Speaking in Kajiado County during a popularisatin campaign of his Hustler Movement, Ruto said he will accept the verdict Kenyans will render in the 2022 General Election.

“When Kenyans decide in 2022, and they decide that it is one of my competitors and not myself, I will accept the verdict of the people of Kenya,” he stated.

He challenged Raila and other competitors to also be ready to concede defeat if they lose to him.

“I ask my competitors to do the same and commit themselves to accept the outcome, and not do what they have been doing in the past,” he stated.

The DP who has intensified his campaigns in recent days called for unity as part of UDA’s mission, dismissing previous parties terming them as ethnic and divisive.

Ruto’s UDA is seeking to dethrone Kajiado Governors Joseph Ole Lenku, who is serving his first term, with two UDA-allied politicians having declared interest in the seat.

Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito and his Kajiado East counterpart Peris Tobiko agreed to go through the primaries peacefully in a bid to avoid fallout.

Ruto promised free and fair nominations and wished for the best man or woman to win.

The DP is aiming to launch a charm offensive in the region that has previously been dominated by the Orange Democratic Party (ODM), with scheduled rallies in Oloitoktok and Kajiado South.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga was recently endorsed by veteran politician Francis Ole Kaparo and Governor Lenku for his bid for the presidency next year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST