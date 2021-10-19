Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to chase his deputy, William Ruto, from his government because he is a patented thief of public money.

Addressing Kirinyaga county residents on his way to Sagana State Lodge on Monday, Uhuru, who was speaking in vernacular, accused his deputy of giving empty promises to Kenyans.

In addition, Uhuru claimed that his deputy had betrayed him in his government rather than supporting him to finish his term well.

“When we were seeking votes, we were good people. But now it seems that some people decided to betray you (voters) by stealing public funds.

“Again, Kuna haja ya kushinda ukipeana porojo kweli? Ndimwingate (can I chase him away)? I will chase you away and nothing will be done. ,” Uhuru said

However, the residents instead urged Uhuru to honour his promise of “Yangu Kumi na Ya Ruto Kumi” before castigating him.

