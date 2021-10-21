Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has maintained that Deputy President William Ruto will never be President of Kenya in 2022.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Atwoli said Ruto’s habit of criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, has already ruined his chances of succeeding the Son of Jomo in 2022.

“If you are a deputy aspiring to be a president in the future, you have to support the person currently in power until the end of his term.

“By doing so, he will also support your bid.

“You will improve your chances and if you stay humble you will easily get into office,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli insisted that the very fact that Ruto’s biggest competitor on paper is Odinga makes it even more difficult for the Deputy President to emerge victorious given the wealth of political experience that the ODM leader brings to the table.

“Raila was called a government project but it is the other way round. The government is Raila’s project.

“The man got into politics at the age of fourteen, which means he is seasoned and adept when it comes to political matters.

“He is a very good strategist and the only way you can stop him is by employing an excellent contingency plan,” Atwoli said.

“I am saying this as a person and not as the COTU boss, but if the elections were done today, Raila would emerge victorious in the first round.

“He is the man to watch next year.” Atwoli added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST