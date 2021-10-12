Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he has forgiven President Uhuru Kenyatta, who used to call him Muguruki (madman), during the 2013 and 2017 Presidential campaigns.

Uhuru, who was whipping up the emotions of his voting robots in the Mt Kenya region, used all unkind words against Raila to stop the vote-rich region from supporting Jakom’s presidential bid.

Now, speaking on Tuesday when he met Mt Kenya youths at the University of Nairobi auditorium, Raila told the youths that he has forgiven the Head of State for abusing him.

Raila also admitted that he also used to refer to Uhuru as Mlevi (drunkard) but said they resolved to bury their political differences through a handshake on March 9th, 2018.

“On basis of the handshake, Uhuru & I had open discussions but it was very difficult because I used to refer to him as a drunkard & he also referred to me as ‘mundu muguruki’ but we had 2 meetings to resolve the issues,” Raila said.

