Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has dismissed unconfirmed claims that the Covid-19 vaccine reduces sexual performance among men.

Speaking in Mombasa while sensitizing residents on the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19, Joho said that he has been vaccinated twice and his sexual performance has not been affected.

In fact, Joho said that he is having high libido and can even sire children, challenging anyone to bring him a lady ready to get pregnant.

“Let me tell you, I have taken the vaccine twice and can confirm to you that the strength (libido) is high, don’t even ask.

“The other issue about siring, bring a young woman who wants to get pregnant and see if I won’t sire,” said Joho.

Joho urged residents to shun reports that the vaccine causes impotence in men, saying he is a living testimony that the Covid-19 jab does nothing but improve the sexual urge and prowess in men.

“So don’t listen to the propaganda of those who say you won’t sire and perform the night functions and that those men who have been vaccinated, their wife will seek help from their neighbours.

“The vaccine is okay and it makes you safe,” said Joho.

He challenged the men to embrace the Covid-19 vaccine just like those of other diseases such as Measles, Polio, Chickenpox, and Influenza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST