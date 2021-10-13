Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire from politics and support young and energetic leaders like him.

In an interview with Emoo FM on Wednesday, Kalonzo, who is also Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader, said he has supported Raila Odinga for 10 years and is hoping that in 2022 he will retire and endorse his Presidential bid.

“Raila Odinga should retire, after Uhuru Kenyatta, I stand a better chance to lead this country,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo also asked Raila Odinga to join One Kenya Alliance (OKA), saying he is confident that the coalition will form the next government.

“Raila Odinga is free to join One Kenya Alliance if he wants but if he is coming thinking I’m going to deputise him again then he should forget, it is my time to lead this country,” Kalonzo stated.

The Wiper party boss further said, if elected the president in the next general election, he will be able to recover money lost as a result of rampant corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST