Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed what he had planned to do in 2022 due to his alleged diminishing popularity across the country.

Speaking in Nyamira County on Friday, Raila detailed that he had even given up on the presidency and was ready to support another candidate in 2022 so as not to fall victim of the deep state and the system which have rigged him over and over.

According to Raila, his initial plan was to endorse Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to take on Deputy President William Ruto in the forthcoming elections.

He noted that he had agreed to back Matiang’i to face Ruto so as not to embarrass himself again, but surprisingly, the CS declined and endorsed him instead after consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the ODM boss, Matiang’i insisted that he (Raila) should be the one to go for the top seat, especially following the March 2018 handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We discussed with him how things should be, and at one time I said I was ready to support him (Matiang’i).

“But when we did a review to look at how the ground was, he told me that I should be the one to go first,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST