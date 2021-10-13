Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned his foot soldiers against following him blindly in his 2022 presidential journey.

Speaking yesterday at his Karen residence when he met aspiring leaders from Mt Kenya and Ukambani regions, who want to run on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, the DP instead encouraged his supporters to scrutinise and understand his economic revival platform dubbed Bottom-Up Economic Development Model.

“There are people who are following others blindly. I do not want anybody to follow me blindly.

“I want us to agree that we are going this way and everyone must reasonably understand that we are going this way for this reason,” said Ruto.

He noted that he would not appreciate obsessive followers.

Ruto urged Kenyans to support visionary leaders like him with development plans and track records.

“I want you to support leaders who have plans and agenda for this country.

“Leadership is about coming up with policies that can transform the lives of people,” Ruto added.

The former Agriculture Minister further urged his allies to fully understand the pillars of the Bottom-Up economic model which he says the majority of his supporters are less informed about.

This comes even as some of Ruto’s lieutenants have been accused of not understanding the bottom-up economic model.

In August, Kiambu Woman Rep, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, appeared to have no idea of what the Bottom-Up economic model is all about during a TV interview.

