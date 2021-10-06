Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Governor Anne Waiguru has exuded confidence in retaining her Kirinyaga seat in the 2022 General Election, regardless of the party she will contest on.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Waiguru noted that she is not desperate for a nomination ticket from William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Waiguru denied reports that she is seeking Deputy President William Ruto’s attention to get a direct nomination from UDA.

She made it clear that she does not need Ruto or even the UDA Party to retain her seat next year.

“If I contest under UDA, or even as an independent candidate, I believe I will clinch the Kirinyaga seat,

“The first question I asked people is if they will elect me, and they said yes, then I asked which party they want me to join (and they said UDA),” Waiguru stated.

She further explained why she asked residents which party they would like her to use in defending her Kirinyaga seat in 2022.

“You can be elected as an independent and then the majority in the County Assembly are elected by another.

“You will have a problem with governance. That is why I asked them about the party. I did not mean I cannot be elected,” she said.

Waiguru stated that she can win the UDA nominations if she is to battle with Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici.

“I contested in 2017, and I defeated political bigwigs (Martha Karua). I don’t think going to a nomination is a big deal,” she affirmed.

