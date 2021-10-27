Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – A sex worker got violent after a client refused to pay her after satisfying his sexual thirst.
They had agreed on an unspecified amount of money which he refused to pay after he was done.
A video shared online shows the sex worker threatening to beat up the man, who desperately tried to cool her down, claiming that he didn’t k@m.
Such incidences are common in brothels and red-light districts.
Men are always advised to pay to avoid being embarrassed by the sex workers.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>